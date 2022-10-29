Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $313.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $307.00 to $313.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VRTX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $299.25.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $313.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.12 and its 200-day moving average is $280.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.97, for a total value of $418,558.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,779,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

