Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 395,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VWAGY shares. UBS Group downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volkswagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

