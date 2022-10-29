Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,700 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 395,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Volkswagen Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $16.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.46. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $34.64.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.