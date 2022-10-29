Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits One Day Volume of $33.51 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $4.78 or 0.00022863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $114.11 million and $33.51 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,881.55 or 0.99982714 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007560 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003445 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 53.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015425 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00044812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004712 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00256501 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 23,897,700 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.56191843 USD and is up 9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $21,406,964.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.