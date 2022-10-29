VVS Finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and $2.76 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 46,871,373,775,709 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,957,347,645 tokens. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

