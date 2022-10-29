West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on November 16th

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

West Pharmaceutical Services has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $9.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST opened at $225.51 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $475.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.63 and its 200 day moving average is $301.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 558,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,483,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,086,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,381,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,436,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

