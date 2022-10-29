Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $160.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $178.68.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

