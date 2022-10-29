Wrapped Everscale Market Capitalization Reaches $90.36 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $90.36 million and $75,317.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,066,829,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,685,075,331 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,066,768,157 with 1,685,013,816 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05322395 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $210,466.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

