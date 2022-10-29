Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $616,023.00

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.50 billion and approximately $616,023.00 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000306 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.06340896 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $448,041.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

