xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $84.18 Million

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 28.3% against the US dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00011112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and approximately $78,323.00 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

