XYO Price Hits $0.0062 on Major Exchanges (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, XYO has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market cap of $79.00 million and $646,119.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XYO

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation.

