Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Shares Up 0.5%

Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 446.40 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 439 ($5.30). Approximately 865,306 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,461,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 600 ($7.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 409.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 383.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £799.80 million and a P/E ratio of 184.30.

About Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates; and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.