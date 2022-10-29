Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Position Lessened by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 0.9% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,397,000 after acquiring an additional 78,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $153.28. 1,615,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,294. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.87 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.03.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.