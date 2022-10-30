37Protocol Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges (37C)

37Protocol (37C) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, 37Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. 37Protocol has a market cap of $570.42 million and $67,273.00 worth of 37Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 37Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00003680 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 37Protocol

37Protocol’s launch date was July 21st, 2022. 37Protocol’s total supply is 777,777,777 tokens. The official website for 37Protocol is 37protocol.org. The official message board for 37Protocol is medium.com/@prnumber7. 37Protocol’s official Twitter account is @luckybol1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

37Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “3.7 Protocol is a new concept project that periodically distributes 70% of the advertising revenue generated by DAPP (Lucky Ball) to token holders.It is designed in such a way that the value of the 3.7 protocol increases as platform advertising revenue increases.”

