4,400 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 20.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Mondelez International Trading Up 2.3 %

Mondelez International Company Profile

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $61.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

