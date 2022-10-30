520,842 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 520,842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $91,080,000. Netflix makes up approximately 1.0% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Netflix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.55.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $295.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $131.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.