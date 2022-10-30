88 Energy (LON:88E) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of 88 Energy Limited (LON:88E – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.47 ($0.01). 88 Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 15,782,484 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.76 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.60.
About 88 Energy
88 Energy Limited explores for oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 75% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 193,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States; 100% working interest in the Yukon project covering an area of approximately 38,681 acres situated in the Central North Slope of Alaska; 50% working interest in Peregrine project covering an area of approximately 195,373 acres located in the NPR-A region of the North Slope of Alaska; and 100% working interest in the Umiat Oil Field project covering an area of approximately 17,633 acres situated in the immediate south of Peregrine project North Slope of Alaska.
