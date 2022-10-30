A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.05-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.71 billion-$3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.14.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,878. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 135.5% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth $482,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.