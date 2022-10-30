A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.71 billion-$3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 1,063,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith



A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

