A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.71 billion-$3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.05-3.15 EPS.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.23. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.14.

Institutional Trading of A. O. Smith

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

