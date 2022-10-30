A SPAC II Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ASCBU)

A SPAC II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 31st. A SPAC II Acquisition had issued 18,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 3rd. The total size of the offering was $185,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

A SPAC II Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,000,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,500,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,220,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,009,000.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

