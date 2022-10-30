Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Aaron’s to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s Stock Performance

NYSE:AAN opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $317.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $593.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1,232.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 107.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.