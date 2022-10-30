Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,265 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,237 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,075 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 46.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of ABT traded up $2.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.49. 5,768,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,856. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market cap of $174.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.