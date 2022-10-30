AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,812,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,456. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $111.42 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

