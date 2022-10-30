AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $5.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,812,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,524,456. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $111.42 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.44.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
