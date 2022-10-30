AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.78 billion.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.44. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $111.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after buying an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,383,000 after acquiring an additional 530,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 231,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

