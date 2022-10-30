AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.78 billion.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average is $146.44. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $111.42 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after buying an additional 804,700 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9,479.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 664,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 657,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 52.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,532,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,383,000 after acquiring an additional 530,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 61.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 609,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,810,000 after acquiring an additional 231,465 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.