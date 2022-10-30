AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.53-$3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AbbVie also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.76-$13.96 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.88.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.61. 10,812,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,456. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $111.42 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.