ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.03 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.25 EPS.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.85. ACCO Brands has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.15 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at ACCO Brands

In related news, EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after buying an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 247,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,357,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.