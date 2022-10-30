Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Acuity Brands Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AYI traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.04. 148,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,057. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.13. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after purchasing an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.