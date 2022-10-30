Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.00-$14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AYI shares. Cowen cut their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.04. The company had a trading volume of 148,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,057. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $142.71 and a 12-month high of $224.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

Featured Stories

