adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley downgraded adidas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of adidas from €215.00 ($219.39) to €185.00 ($188.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.01. adidas has a 1 year low of $47.45 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.54.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

