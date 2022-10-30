Adshares Price Hits $1.71 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00008274 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $54.62 million and $366,483.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00011901 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00018943 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006933 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002267 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,851 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars.

