Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Advaxis Trading Up 21.6 %
Shares of ADXS opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. Advaxis has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.26.
