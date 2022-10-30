Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHAW) Short Interest Update

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEHAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aesther Healthcare Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Aesther Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Aesther Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54.

