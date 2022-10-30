AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Short Interest Up 9.7% in October

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 571,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AGCO Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:AGCO traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $123.83. The stock had a trading volume of 575,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,058. AGCO has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $150.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at AGCO

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,393,333.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in AGCO by 27,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,298,000 after purchasing an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,666,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 60.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,406,000 after buying an additional 261,735 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,703,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AGCO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on AGCO in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.69.

About AGCO

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.