AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Cut to C$20.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of ABSSF opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $36.38.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

