Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Albany International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.25.

AIN opened at $90.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. Albany International has a 12 month low of $75.24 and a 12 month high of $97.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 80,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

