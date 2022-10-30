Aleph Zero (AZERO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $865,085.00

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $172.01 million and approximately $865,085.00 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00004585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 182,790,779 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

