Algorand Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001789 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.59 billion and $286.30 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00090765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000561 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00025248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00007153 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,290,509,815 coins and its circulating supply is 7,061,993,551 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.