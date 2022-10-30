Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Alleghany stock opened at $847.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $842.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $837.97. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $620,264,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alleghany by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,659,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 300,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,487,000 after acquiring an additional 65,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 551.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 232,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,875,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

