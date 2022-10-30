Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Alleghany Stock Performance
Alleghany stock opened at $847.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $842.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $837.97. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $17.39 earnings per share.
Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.
