Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $240-250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.16 million. Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.31-$0.33 EPS.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of ALGM traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $25.36. 1,251,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,808. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,394,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,853,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 17.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 256,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

