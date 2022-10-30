Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.13

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.13 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.05 ($0.19). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 16.20 ($0.20), with a volume of 167,694 shares trading hands.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.10. The company has a market capitalization of £104.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25.

Allergy Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allergy Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergy Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.