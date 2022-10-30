AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $987.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. AllianceBernstein’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 362,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,381. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.79. AllianceBernstein has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently commented on AB shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

