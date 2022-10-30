American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.57-$9.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Tower Stock Up 3.0 %

American Tower stock traded up $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,613,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,724. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,502,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of American Tower by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,452,000 after buying an additional 201,469 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 546,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in American Tower by 19.3% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 489,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,291 shares during the period. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 451,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,445,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

