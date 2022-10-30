Analysts’ New Coverage for October 30th (AAU, AKBA, AMPE, AVGR, AWH, BTX, CETX, CIDM, CYD, EML)

Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, October 30th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

