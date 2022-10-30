Analyzing Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) & Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Customers Bancorp 34.42% 26.39% 1.64% Parke Bancorp 45.57% 17.26% 2.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Customers Bancorp and Parke Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Customers Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.38%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than Parke Bancorp.

This table compares Customers Bancorp and Parke Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Customers Bancorp $858.75 million 1.28 $314.65 million $8.58 3.94 Parke Bancorp $90.87 million 2.84 $40.76 million $3.41 6.36

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Customers Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parke Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Customers Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats Parke Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans. It also offers traditional banking activities, including mobile phone banking, internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, merchant processing services, cash vault, controlled disbursements, positive pay, cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 12 full-service branches, as well as limited production and administrative offices in Southeastern Pennsylvania, including Bucks, Berks, Chester, Philadelphia, and Delaware Counties; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Rye Brook and New York; Hamilton, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Washington D.C.; Chicago, Illinois; Dallas, Texas; Orlando, Florida; and Wilmington, North Carolina. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through 7 branch offices in Galloway Township, Northfield, Washington Township, and Collingswood, New Jersey; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

