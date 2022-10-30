Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of NLY opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.28. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $15.11 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 45,049,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,320 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

