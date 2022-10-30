APENFT Reaches Market Cap of $175.38 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, APENFT has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $175.38 million and $29.16 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

