Ardor Hits Market Cap of $96.21 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Ardor has a market cap of $96.21 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.0963 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00089190 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00068314 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001778 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015048 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00025789 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001366 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007145 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000191 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
