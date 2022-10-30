Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of ABG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $203.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

