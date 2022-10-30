Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS.
Shares of ABG traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $156.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $138.88 and a 1-year high of $203.92.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
