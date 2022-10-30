Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Earnings Results

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.22 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $156.93. The company had a trading volume of 269,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $203.92.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Asbury Automotive Group

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

