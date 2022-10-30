Ascential (LON:ASCL) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASCL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ascential to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 325 ($3.93).

Ascential Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Ascential stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 206.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 172.40 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 449.60 ($5.43). The stock has a market cap of £849.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

